Andrew Gallo, 40, of Copper Beech Lane, Bristol Township, was charged with five counts of rape by causing impairment, six counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, four counts of strangulation, two counts of selling or furnishing liquor or malt or brewed beverage to minors, and one count each of strangulation and corruption of minors, according to the DA.

Gallo arrested and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Terrence Hughes on Wednesday morning, Sept. 11. He has been remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility under $5 million bail, 10 percent, according to the DA (court documents were not immediately available at the time of publishing).

The victims told authorities they met Gallo through the website sugardaddymeet.com, where he went by the username DREWSTER420 or KAE.

The website states it is “a platform for generous men and attractive women looking to form honest relationships.”

Gallo arranged dates with women at his house, "boasting about the great drinks he would make for them," the DA noted explaining that "during their encounters, Gallo would surreptitiously provide the females with a controlled substance in their drinks."

The woman were ages 17 to 30, and all of them "described feeling strange after consuming the drinks, not how they would typically feel after imbibing alcohol. They described feeling of a lack of control during the sexual encounter and unable to stop anything Gallo wished to do," the DA wrote in the release.

After the encounters, they were unable to sleep for days and suffered hallucinations, and psychosis, the victims told the DA according to the release. During the assaults, he choked the women causing several of the to pass out.

Lab results later confirmed that the women had been heavily drugged with methamphetamine and other substances, according to the DA. A warranted search of Gallo’s home in August revealed the alcohol he gave them poured from a bottle of Casamigos tequila, tested positive for methamphetamine.

“The victims in this case are so courageous,” District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said at a press conference. “They came forward to report crimes that quite frankly predators like this assume the victims won’t have the strength to do so and I commend them for their strength and courage."

This case will be prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristin M. McElroy and Assistant District Attorney Emily Knight.

If you went on a date with Gallo and feel you were drugged and want that allegation to be investigated, please contact Bristol Township Police Department Detective Emilyann Maialetti at 215-812-3024 or Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354. You can also contact Bucks County Detectives at bucksda.org, or the BucksCrimeTips submission email, buckscrimetips@buckscounty.org.

