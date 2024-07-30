NJ Town Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live In America

Who could ask for anything more?

One North Jersey township has been named to Fortune's 2024 list of 50 Best Places to Live for Families.

"A great place to live is not one that solely supports a family in the present," the outlet writes, "but one that will serve them for the long term."

Fortune said it analyzed more than 2,000 cities across the U.S., and the ones that came out on top scored high for affordability, healthcare, resources for seniors, and more.

Morristown, NJ came in at No. 9. Silver Spring, MD came in at No. 1 followed by Upper Merion, PA at No. 2.

According to Fortune, Morris County is home to more than 800 corporate headquarters "in industries like aerospace, financial services, insurance, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture."

The median sale price for a single-family home in 2022 was $719,332; the median household income is $123,225; a high school graduation rate of 89%; and 27 hospitals within 25 miles recommended by over 50% of patients.

Click here for more on Morristown from Fortune and here for the full list of rankings.

