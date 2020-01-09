Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Dumont

Three winning New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in Morris, Bergen and Ocean counties.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for Wednesday's drawing were sold at Linda’s Deli in Lincoln Park, HK Circle Mini Mart in Dumont and BJ’s Wholesale Club in Tom's River.

The winning numbers were: 02, 04, 07, 43 and 56 . The Red Power Ball was 22 , and the Multiplier number was 04 .

The Lincoln Park ticket was purchased with Powerplay, multiplying the prize to $200,000. The remaining two tickets are winners of the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $277 million , and the next drawing will be held Saturday, Jan. 11.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.