A winning lottery ticket worth $197,181 was sold in North Jersey.

The ticket for the $5 Jersey Jackpot Fast Play game was sold at La Colmena Meat Market on Monroe Street in Passaic, state lottery officials said Wednesday, April 6.

For information on the Fast Play Progressive games and jackpot, visit the NJ Lottery website.

