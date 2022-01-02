White House Democat: President Biden Introduces FCOTUS (C'mon, You Know This)

The White House has a FCOTUS -- that's First Cat of the United States.

President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden welcomed Willow into the family this week -- a yinzer of the feline persuasion.

"Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop. Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden," Michael LaRosa, the first lady's spokesman, said to the press on Monday.

The 2-year-old short-haired tabby is named after the first lady's hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, according to LaRosa.

“Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore,” LaRosa said.

The furry friend is already getting fanfare from the media, public and White House staff.

Companies are already making items with the newly-famous feline's likeness, like this bobble-head.

Willow is the first cat to live in the White House since President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush's black cat, India, according to NPR.

There is no word if Willow is a Republican or a Democat.

