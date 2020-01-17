WEEKEND STORM UPDATE: 2 To 4 Inches Of Snow Forecast Across North Jersey

A winter storm headed to New Jersey this weekend could drop between two and four inches of snow on the northern part of the state, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A winter weather advisory was issued in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for 10 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.

The storm is expected to be heaviest in the mid-to-late afternoon, forecasters say.

In Somerset County, less than a half-inch of snow is expected, the NWS said.

Snow is expected to turn to sleet and rain by Saturday evening as temperatures rise to 40 by midnight.

