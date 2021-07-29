Watch NJ Native, Olympic Bobsled Hopeful On New HBO Max Reality Dating Show

He loves cracking backs and is hoping to make it to the U.S. men's bobsledding team later this summer.

But there's one more thing you should know about New Jersey native Fernando Titus.

There's a chance he's a major "F-boy."

The 27-year-old chiropractor who was raised in Jersey City will be competing on a new HBO Max reality dating show "Fboy Island," premiering July 29.

Titus and 23 other male contestants are split into two groups of 12: Nice boys and F boys. You know, a-holes.

And the three women looking for love have to try to figure out which one is which.

Titus told NJ Advance Media that he has always been a fan of reality TV, and has been trying out for several dating shows the last few years.

He didn't know much about "Fboy Island" when he tried out, he told the outlet.

Titus graduated from McNair Academic High School in 2011 and was on the Penn State University track team.

He moved to Los Angeles in Summer 2016, when he started chiropractic school.

Bobsledding recruiters found him in 2017 and tried out at 24 Hour Fitness, which sponsored the U.S. Olympic Committee.

"I crushed that competition," the told Daily Voice.

Then, Titus was invited to camp at the Colorado Springs facility where he got the attention of coaches from a variety of Team USA sports.

Titus has been training ever since and is hoping to secure a spot this August for the 2022 Winter Olympics on the USA Bobsledding team.

Hosted by comic Nikki Glaser, "Fboy Island" was filmed in the Cayman Islands and premiers Thursday, July 29 on HBO Max.

