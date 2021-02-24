UPDATE: Drivers, Passenger Seriously Injured In Passaic County Wrong-Way Head-On Crash

UPDATE: A vehicle driven in the opposite direction by a 20-year-old motorist slammed head-on into another on Route 20 in Paterson before dawn Wednesday, seriously himself, a passenger and the other driver, authorities said.

Another vehicle also was involved, causing a minor injury to that driver, in what some called the worst crash they’d ever seen.

The 2019 Kia Forte driven by the young city man was heading north in the southbound lanes of the highway when it collided at 17th Avenue with a 2016 Honda Accord driven by a 63-year-old Fair Lawn man shortly before 5 a.m., authorities said.

All three had to be extricated, responders said.

A third vehicle – a 2010 Ford Escape driven by a 57-year-old Hawthorne woman -- slammed into the Accord and then the guardrail, they said.

As of late afternoon, all of the victims had survived, including the Hawthorne driver, who was released from St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center following treatment, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

The drivers of the first two cars and a 22-year-old Kia passenger from Paterson were all listed in serious condition at St. Joe’s, they said.

No charges had yet been filed as an investigation continued.

