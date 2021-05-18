Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Two Narcan Saves In One Weekend: Good Samaritans, EMS Assist Emerson Police

Jerry DeMarco
Emerson police
Emerson police Photo Credit: EMERSON PD (via Twitter)

HEROES: Two good Samaritans helped police rescue an overdosing driver in one of two Narcan saves made in Emerson over the weekend, authorities said.

The civilians had pulled the lifeless 30-year-old Lodi driver from his Ford sedan, which was stopped in the middle of Ackerman Avenue, shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, Capt. Michael McDermott said.

Sgt. Joseph Alasio assisted them with CPR and got a pulse, McDermott said.

The driver was speaking with the sergeant when he lost consciousness again, McDermott said.

Backup Officer Anthony Mazzo then joined the two civilians in CPR before members of the Volunteer Ambulance Corps arrived and administered Narcan, he said.

The second save of the weekend occurred shortly after 5 p.m., when responding Officers PO Sean Croal and Officer Justin Schwarz found a 32-year-old man breathing but unresponsive on the floor of a borough home.

He had no pulse and his face was turning blue, McDermott said.

The officers conducted CPR and administered two doses of Narcan, which brought him around, the captain said.

The victims in both incidents were taken to Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

