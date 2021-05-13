Two Injured, One Critically, In Horrific Crash Outside MetLife Stadium

One victim suffered life-threatening injuries while another was listed in stable condition following a horrific crash Thursday night on Route 3 near MetLife Stadium, responders said.

East Rutherford and Lyndhurst firefighters teamed up to extricate both victims following the eastbound crash shortly after 6 p.m. One was bleeding heavily from a deep leg cut, responders said.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after a medical chopper was placed on standby but cancelled.

Two lanes of eastbound Route 3 along with the ramp to the South Service Road were expected to remain closed for some time while the wreckage was cleared and authorities investigated, East Rutherford Deputy Police Chief Phillip Taormina said.

Lyndhurst police were among the mutual responders.

