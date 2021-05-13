Ice Cream Truck Tumbles Down Palisades, Good Samaritans Rescue Driver

HEROES: A trio of good Samaritans pulled a driver to safety Thursday after his ice cream truck tumbled partly down the Palisades above the Hudson River in Fort Lee.

Garfield Firefighter Chris Fuschini said he was enjoying a day at Ross Dock just north of the George Washington Bridge when the Jersey Shore-based "Lexylicious" ice cream sandwich truck tipped off Henry Hudson Drive shortly before 4:30 p.m.

"I broke the window and pulled him out," Fuschini said.

Hackensack Special Police Officer/EMT Tabish Tahir and Fuschini's friend, Justin Pacifico, carried the driver up to the roadway.

Driver (in baseball cap) carried out by hero rescuers. Sobaan Shahid for DAILY VOICE

Meanwhile, another good Samaritan, Sobaan Shahid, dialed 911.

The ice cream truck tumbled off Henry Hudson Drive in Fort Lee. Kelly Fuschini for DAILY VOICE

The driver was "more shook up" than anything when he was taken to a local hospital by EMS, responders said.

Two wreckers were summoned to tow the truck out.

The truck slipped off Henry Hudson Drive above Ross Dock in Fort Lee. Kelly Fuschini for DAILY VOICE

