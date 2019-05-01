Twitter Claps Back At Christie For Criticizing Steakhouse In His Own Morris County Town

Twitter users are slamming Chris Christie after he criticized a Mendham steakhouse the same day it settled a lawsuit citing mistreatment of employees.

The former governor urged people to think twice before dining at Sammy's Steakhouse in Mendham, where he lives with his family.

The restaurant -- also known as Sammy's Ye Old Cider Mill -- reportedly settled the suit for $190,000 Saturday.

"Terrible example of mistreatment of workers by ownership," Christie wrote. "People should consider this when deciding where to spend your dollars for a dinner out."

The tweet garnered dozens of comments, mostly from people criticizing him.

The restaurant, established in 1933 as a speakeasy, apparently paid kitchen workers $2.50 an hour and didn't allow wait staff to keep all of the tips.

Sammy's owners did not admit to any wrongdoing, their lawyer told Morristowngreen .

"The restaurant is unique in that you place your order upon entering, and then proceed to the original Prohibition-era bar to relax with a cocktail and play bumper pool and arcade-style games while your dinner is prepared," Sammy's Facebook page says.

"When your meal is ready, you are called to an upstairs dining room where the first course awaits.

"It is the dedication to quality that has built Sammy’s reputation as a restaurant of distinction – for your family, friends and business."

