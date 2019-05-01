Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

Twitter Claps Back At Christie For Criticizing Steakhouse In His Own Morris County Town

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Chris Christie slammed Sammy's Steakhouse in a tweet. People aren't exactly jumping to his defense.
Chris Christie slammed Sammy's Steakhouse in a tweet. People aren't exactly jumping to his defense. Photo Credit: Chris Christie Twitter/Google Maps

Twitter users are slamming Chris Christie after he criticized a Mendham steakhouse the same day it settled a lawsuit citing mistreatment of employees.

The former governor urged people to think twice before dining at Sammy's Steakhouse in Mendham, where he lives with his family.

The restaurant -- also known as Sammy's Ye Old Cider Mill -- reportedly settled the suit for $190,000 Saturday.

"Terrible example of mistreatment of workers by ownership," Christie wrote. "People should consider this when deciding where to spend your dollars for a dinner out."

The tweet garnered dozens of comments, mostly from people criticizing him.

Twitter users are criticizing Chris Christie for urging people to "think twice" about dining at Sammy's Steakhouse in Mendham.

The restaurant, established in 1933 as a speakeasy, apparently paid kitchen workers $2.50 an hour and didn't allow wait staff to keep all of the tips.

Sammy's owners did not admit to any wrongdoing, their lawyer told Morristowngreen .

"The restaurant is unique in that you place your order upon entering, and then proceed to the original Prohibition-era bar to relax with a cocktail and play bumper pool and arcade-style games while your dinner is prepared," Sammy's Facebook page says.

"When your meal is ready, you are called to an upstairs dining room where the first course awaits.

"It is the dedication to quality that has built Sammy’s reputation as a restaurant of distinction – for your family, friends and business."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.