Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed In Horrific Fiery Crash On Route 80

A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a fiery crash on Route 80 Saturday night.

The rig went down an embankment on the westbound highway off Exit 60 -- with the cab landing beneath the trailer -- near the site of the old Marcal plant shortly after 8:30 p.m., responders said.

It immediately went up in flames, igniting a brush fire below the highway, toppling utility poles -- and, with them, power lines -- and sending embers flying.

The westbound highway was closed at the scene of the crash.

New Jersey State Police initially responded along with local firefighters.

A PSE&G crew was immediately summoned. So was a state Department of Transportation team unit to determine the safety of the bridge where the crash occurred.

