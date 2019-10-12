These NJ Natives Were Nominated For 2020 Golden Globes

Several New Jersey natives have been nominated for a 2020 Golden Globe award.

The 77th show will be held on Jan. 5, 2020 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Ricky Gervais.

Here are the New Jersey talents to watch for:

Ramy Youssef of Rutherford for his performance and production of the first season of “Ramy” on Hulu, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Kirsten Dunst of Brick Township and Point Pleasant, for her role as Krystal Stubbs in "On Becoming a God in Central Florida" on Showtime, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Joe Pesci of Newark and Lavalette, for his role as Russell Bufalino in "The Irishman" on Netflix, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Meryl Streep of Summit, Bernardsville and Basking Ridge, for her role as Mary Louise Wright on "Big Little Lies" which previously earned her an Emmy, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Rudd of Passaic, for his starring role in "Living With Yourself" on Netflix, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Craig Mazin of Marlboro (Freehold High School and Princeton University graduate), for his writing and production of HBO's Chernobyl. The show tied with "The Crown" and "Unbelievable" for the most nominations (four) of any TV series this year. Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Click here for the full list of 2020 Golden Globe nominations

PHOTO CREDITS:

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.