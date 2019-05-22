Contact Us
Teen Driver Behind Wheel In Crash That Killed Newton's Alexis Faye Faces Multiple Charges

Cecilia Levine
Alexis Faye
Alexis Faye Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A teen driver has been charged in connection with a Fredon crash that killed a 17-year-old female passenger, NJ.com reports .

The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with aggravated manslaughter, death by auto and violating a law intended to protect public health and safety following the May 11 crash, NJSP told the media outlet.

The teen was also issued summonses for:

  • speeding
  • reckless driving
  • failure to maintain a lane
  • failure to keep right
  • violating provisions of his state-issued, graduated driving license (2)

Newton's Alexis Faye, 17, died as a result of the crash. Two other teen passengers were also in the vehicle.

The car had been rented for prom the night before the crash, but was used Saturday by the teens to visit the Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, NJ.com reports .

