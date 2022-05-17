Teen Boy Dead, Sister Rescued After Sand Collapses In On NJ Beach

An 18-year-old boy died and his 17-year-old sister was rescued when sand collapsed in on them while they were digging at a New Jersey beach Tuesday, May 17, authorities said.

Levy Caverley, of Maine, was identified as the victim by Toms River police.

He and his family were spending the afternoon at the beach, and he and his sister were digging a hole near the Seaview Road entrance on the barrier island when it collapsed in around 4:10 p.m., local police said.

The girl was rescued while Levy was pronounced dead.

Assisting on scene were Silverton EMS, Toms River EMS, Toms River Fire Companies, Toms River Fire Technical Rescue Team, Lavallette Fire Company, Lavallette Police Department, Lavallette Public Works, Seaside Heights Fire Company, Toms River Police Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff CIU, and the Ocean County Prosecutors Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.