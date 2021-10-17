SWAT STANDOFF: Barricaded Man Seized After Assault

A man accused of an assault was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff Sunday morning in Oakland, responders and neighbors said.

Initial details were sketchy.

Neighbors said responders arrived at a Manito Avenue home around 5 a.m. and that the 30-year-old suspect apparently wielded a sledgehammer.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team was summoned, along with the county Regional Crisis Negotiation Team.

Residents later received a reverse 911 call telling them to remain inside their homes.

The man reportedly was taken into custody shortly after 9:30 a.m. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification responded to collect evidence.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries to the woman who owns the home. Neighbors said they didn't see her.

She'd moved to the neighborhood about a year ago, they said.

