SWAT STANDOFF: Barricaded River Edge Man Surrenders Without Incident

UPDATE: A troubled River Edge man remained barricaded for several hours before finally surrendering peacefully Sunday during what became the second call of the day for the Bergen County Regional SWAT team.

The man's mother had summoned police to their East Midland Avenue home near Cedar Avenue Sunday morning on a welfare check, saying that he'd been "acting irrationally," a law enforcement source told Daily Voice.

The father of three refused to talk with police, however.

Not knowing whether or not he was a danger to himself or others, police summoned the SWAT team, along with the county Regional Crisis Negotiation Team, around noon.

Talks with the man continued for nearly four hours before he finally emerged without incident. He was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation.

No one was injured and no charges were filed.

The incident followed another Sunday morning standoff, this one in Oakland.

