SWAT STANDOFF: Barricaded Man, 25, Seized From Lodi Apartment

A tactical unit stormed a Lodi apartment and took a barricaded man into custody Sunday night, authorities said.

Police summoned a Bergen County Regional SWAT Team to the SDK Lodi Apartments on Massey Street after the 25-year-old resident barricaded himself inside around 10 p.m., Sgt. Dominic Miller said.

Entry eventually was made and the man was brought to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for a psychological evaluation.Saddle Brook police also assisted, Miller said.

No injuries were reported, he said.

