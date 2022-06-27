Contact Us
SWAT STANDOFF: Barricaded Man, 25, Seized From Lodi Apartment

Jerry DeMarco
No injuries were reported in the SWAT incident on Massey Street in Lodi. Photo Credit: INSET: Boyd A. Loving (file photo) / BACKGROUND: GoogleMaps

A tactical unit stormed a Lodi apartment and took a barricaded man into custody Sunday night, authorities said.

Police summoned a Bergen County Regional SWAT Team to the SDK Lodi Apartments on Massey Street after the 25-year-old resident barricaded himself inside around 10 p.m., Sgt. Dominic Miller said.

Entry eventually was made and the man was brought to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for a psychological evaluation.Saddle Brook police also assisted, Miller said.

No injuries were reported, he said.

