Sussex County Beauty Queen Turns Corner Months After Near-Fatal Crash

The Honigsberg family is finally seeing a glimmer of hope.

Nearly four months after a near-fatal car accident, Grace Honigsberg is beginning to turn a corner.

The 23-year-old and former Miss Frankford is not yet conscious but is beginning to turn a corner, her family said on a GoFundMe page that had raised more than $12,200 as of Monday.

"Grace is not yet conscious but is making small gains in rehab," the page says.

"She is scheduled to be discharged to outpatient rehabilitation. At that time, regardless of her status of still needing total care assistance, her family will be taking her home to the farm rather than placing her in a sub-acute care facility."

The single mom, formerly of Montville, was found comatose at the scene of the harrowing Feb. 20 accident. She was admitted to Morristown Medical Center surgical ICU having suffered a traumatic brain injury -- specifically a diffuse axonal injury.

She lives on a farm in Sussex County with her 4-year-old daughter, mom, step-dad and brother, and is heavily involved with the Sussex County 4-H program, according to the GoFundMe.

