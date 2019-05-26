Storm Downs Trees In Hawthorne, Glen Rock

A fast-moving rain storm wreaked havoc on parts of North Jersey Sunday evening (see photos above).

Two fallen trees blocked roadways in Hawthorne.

One landed across Hawthorne Avenue near Mahwiney Avenue, taking wires down on its way. The Hawthorne DPW and cable company responded.

The other blocked traffic on Royal Avenue.

A Monmouth Road home in Glen Rock sustained minor damage after a tree crashed onto the roof.

Got photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

BOYD A. LOVING AND MICHAEL JANNICELLI ALSO CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY.

Fallen trees on 3rd Avenue in Hawthorne.

