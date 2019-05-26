Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

Storm Downs Trees In Hawthorne, Glen Rock

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Sunday's storm took out a tree that fell onto Hawthorne Avenue. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli
Another fallen tree blocked traffic on Royal Avenue in Hawthorne. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli
A Monmouth Road home in Glen Rock sustained minor damage after a tree crashed onto the roof. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A fast-moving rain storm wreaked havoc on parts of North Jersey Sunday evening (see photos above).

Two fallen trees blocked roadways in Hawthorne.

One landed across Hawthorne Avenue near Mahwiney Avenue, taking wires down on its way. The Hawthorne DPW and cable company responded.

The other blocked traffic on Royal Avenue.

A Monmouth Road home in Glen Rock sustained minor damage after a tree crashed onto the roof.

Got photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

BOYD A. LOVING AND MICHAEL JANNICELLI ALSO CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY.

Fallen trees on 3rd Avenue in Hawthorne.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.