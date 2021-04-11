Six Years Later, Son Finds Dad's Missing Cellphone At Spot Of Fatal Mahwah Crash

Glenn Slater Jr. had been to the spot in Mahwah where his dad died in a horrific crash nearly three dozen times the past six years. But a visit on Friday was unlike any other.

“As always, if I'm nearby I visit the site” in the northwest corner of Bergen County where Glenn Sr. was killed in a horrific crash, he said.

Glenn Jr., 33, of West Milford returned on Friday and was about to leave when he spotted it.

“On the ground, covered by a layer of dirt…I found my dad's cell phone,” he wrote. “Or maybe it found me.”

Glenn Sr., 62, was driving a water tank that struck several trees and flipped on Stag Hill Road near the Rockland border after he’d completed a well-drilling job in the Ramapo Mountains on July 10, 2015, then-Police Chief James Batelli told CLIFFVIEW PILOT at the time.

The elder Slater had just filled the water tank in a dumpster he was carrying on his 2005 Sterling truck when he “completed a curve in the roadway” headed towards Route 17 and lost control of the vehicle shortly after 6:30 a.m., the chief said.

Slater senior and junior. Glenn Slater Jr. (FACEBOOK)

The truck ended up on its driver’s side on top of Slater, who operated Slater Well and Pump Service, a Hewitt-based family business that his son now runs.

Hospital paramedics pronounced Slater dead at the scene soon after, Batelli said.

No one ever knew what caused the crash.

His son and other loved ones initially searched for the elder Slater’s cellphone at the site – even using a metal detector -- with no luck.

Then came Friday’s discovery.

Slater hoped he could retrieve photos, videos or other data off his dad’s SIM card.

At the very least, he told CBS2, the find was a sign that those who pass remain with us.

“If you have lost loved ones, look for the signs,” Slater said, “because they are there if you look hard enough.”

Glenn Slater Jr. returns to the spot. CBS2

