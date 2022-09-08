Simon Cowell Makes NJ Teen Sing Twice During AGT Audition

Simon Cowell got what he wanted out of Camille K: More.

The "America's Got Talent" host interrupted the 16-year-old Mount Laurel singer during her audition to tell her she needed to bring the heat if she wanted to stand out.

So, she started over, this time with a second song called "Still In Love," which she wrote herself. Cowell, along with Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, were wowed.

"The word 'beautiful' comes to mind," Cowell says. "It's about finding the song that defines you. Going forward, if you go forward, that is the key."

Watch for yourself below.

