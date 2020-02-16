Contact Us
Short Hills Man Choked By Coat To Death On Colorado Ski Lift

Cecilia Levine
A Short Hills man died of asphyxiation after falling through a gap in a chair lift at Vail Mountain's Blue Sky Basin.
A 46-year-old Short Hills man suffocated to death after falling through a gap in a chairlift and became trapped with his coat around his neck at a Colorado ski resort, authorities said.

Jason Varnish's death last Thursday at Vail Mountain's Blue Sky Basin area was ruled an accident, the Vail Daily reports.

The chairlift's folding seat was in its upright position, leaving an opening that riders could fall through, like Varnish did, his coat wrapping around his neck, Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis told the outlet.

Members of ski patrol performed CPR before Varnish was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the resort.

Blue Sky was closed following the incident but reopened Friday around 11:30 a.m.

