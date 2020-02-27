Report: Federal Lawsuit Accuses Former Bergen Community College VP Of Sexual Harassment

Contact Us
Former Bergen Community College Executive Vice-President Brian Agnew
Former Bergen Community College Executive Vice-President Brian Agnew Photo Credit: Bergen Community College (inset)/Google Maps

A former executive vice president at Bergen Community College resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment, according to a published report.

A federal gender discrimination lawsuit filed by Brandie Bookhart accuses Brian Agnew of repeatedly trying to kiss her, making sexual comments and trying to meet up with her outside work, NorthJersey.com reported .

The harassment began soon after Agnew, 38, of Piscataway took the second-in-command position in January 2019, alleges the suit, which names him, the BCC Board of Trustees and a human resources manager at the school.

Agnew couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

The lawsuit filed by Bookhart, a benefits administrator, accuses him of closing a door to her office and trying to kiss her and asking her personal questions about her husband, sex and whether she considered him attractive, NorthJersey.com reported .

Other unwelcomed incidents followed, the suit alleges, including Agnew attempting to force Bookhart to look at a cellphone photo of him wearing a Speedo, the story says.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Newark on Jan. 31, the same day that Agnew resigned after being on administrative leave since October, it says.

MORE: Bergen Community Top Official Sued Over Sex Harassment Claim (NorthJersey.com)

A story published in The Bergen Torch claims that two other unidentified women claimed to have been harassed by Agnew, as well.

SEE: Lawsuit Accuses Ex-VP Brian Agnew of Sexual Harassment Towards Multiple Women (Bergen Torch)

