Prosecutor: Ex-Boyfriend Of Missing South Jersey Woman Stephanie Parze Dead By Suicide

The ex-boyfriend recently named a person of interest in the disappearance of Freehold's Stephanie Parze was found dead by apparent suicide Friday morning in his home, authorities said.

John D. Ozbilgen was released from jail after being charged with possession of child pornography, which turned up when police searched his house in connection with 25-year-old Parze's Oct. 30 disappearance, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said.

Ozbilgen sent threatening and profanity-laced messages to Parze the day before she went missing, Monmouth County prosecutors said during the hearing.

Parze filed a simple assault domestic violence complaint against Ozbilgen, accusing him of hitting her in the head on Sept. 23, the Asbury Park Press reported at the time.

The ex-boyfriend recently named a person of interest in the disappearance of Freehold's Stephanie Parze was found dead by apparent suicide Friday morning in his home, authorities said.

Parze was reported missing when she didn't show up to work on Oct. 31, having gone out to see a medium on Oct. 30 around 10 p.m.

Her car and phone were found still inside her home.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.