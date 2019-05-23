Prosecutor: 3 Arrested In Violent Oakland Home Invasion

Three men were arrested in connection with a violent Oakland home invasion in which a victim was held at gunpoint while the trio stole cash and other personal items, authorities said.

Two armed suspects forced into a River Road home on the morning of March 24, holding the victim at gunpoint while ransacking the house, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

After a struggle with one of the suspects, the victim was able to flee and call the police, Musella said.

Detectives on May 22 executed search warrants before arresting Kyle Weichelt, 28 of Bergenfield, Marcos Rodriguez, 32 of Clifton, and Michael Valle, 24 of Garfield, the prosecutor said.

The men are facing the following charges:

Marco Rodriguez: Robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit armed burglary, unlawful firearm possession, firearm possession without a permit, terroristic threats, aggravated assault, criminal mischief.

Robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit armed burglary, unlawful firearm possession, firearm possession without a permit, terroristic threats, aggravated assault, criminal mischief. Michael Valley: Robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit armed burglary, child endangerment, unlawful firearm possession, firearm possession without a permit, terroristic threats, criminal restraint, heroin possession, marijuana possession with intent, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, steroid possession, drug paraphernalia possession.

Robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit armed burglary, child endangerment, unlawful firearm possession, firearm possession without a permit, terroristic threats, criminal restraint, heroin possession, marijuana possession with intent, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, steroid possession, drug paraphernalia possession. Kyle Weichelt : Robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit armed burglary, unlawful firearm possession, firearm possession without a permit, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, aggravated assault.

The men were being held in the Bergen County Jail pending their first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.