Penn State Student, 20, Dies At Hospital From COVID-19

A second Pennsylvania State University student has died of COVID-19.

Neil Chetan Patel, 20, of King of Prussia, died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Neil Chetan Patel. Facebook- Neil Patel

Patel contracted coronavirus at the end of March 2021, just days before the state's phased vaccine rollout changed so everyone over 18-years-old could vaccinate, not just elderly, immunocompromised and frontline workers.

He was placed on a ventilator April 11.

Shortly after, a GoFundMe campaign page was launched to help cover the cost of his mounting medical bills.

An update was posted on the page earlier this week reading, “Our son and my dear boy has moved on to his next journey. Neil fought his illness like a brave knight."

The page had a goal of $75,000 and had surpassed $88,000 as of the Tuesday following his death.

The first student to die from COVID-19 was Juan Garcia, 21, who died from respiratory failure on June 25, 2020.

Garcia was studying Earth and Mineral Sciences and was living off campus when he fell ill on June 19 and tested positive for coronavirus on June 20 after traveling home to Allentown from State College, according to a university statement at the time.

Juan Garcia. GoFundMe

Garcia was among the first five people under 25-years-old in the state of Pennsylvania to die from COVID-19.

A GoFundMe campaign raising over $22,000 was made in his memory.

The university has released a confirmation of Patel's death and issued a statement of sympathy on Monday saying it, “share(s) deepest condolences” with his friends and family.

Patel was a sixth-semester Smeal undergraduate and Schreyer Honors Scholar, and "talented drummer, baseball player and loved the performing artist, especially theater" as stated in his obituary.

Patel is survived by his parents Chetan and Hema Patel; his paternal grandparents, Ratilal and Mrudula Patel; maternal grandparents, Bipin and Nalini Patel; aunts and uncles: Nita Patel, Shailesh and Jetal Patel and Ashish Patel; many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; and his dogs, Loki & Karma.

His Celebration of Life will be held at Hope Community Church, 150 East Beidler Road, King of Prussia, on Friday, Aug. 6.The doors will open at 3 p.m. and close promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Patel will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you support charitable efforts driven through Hope Community Church, just go to the drop down box for "Neil Strong" at the following link: https://hopechurchkop.churchcenter.com/giving

The university also is extending counseling services to those who have been impacted.

