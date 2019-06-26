Paterson Teacher Who Stopped Moving Bus To Hit, Curse Out Kid Won't Work In Any Classroom Again

A Paterson teacher who stopped a school bus on a highway to curse at a student who apparently chucked a snowball at his car had his teaching licenses revoked by state officials.

Nathaniel T. Gerson -- a math teacher since 1999 at the district's Don Bosco Technology Academy -- had left for the day when the incident occurred on Route 20 northbound, the State Board of Examiners said.

He was driving alongside a school bus when an 11-year-old boy chucked a melting snowball at his car, the report says. Gerson blew his horn and motioned for the bus to stop, positioning his car in front of the bus on the highway, forcing it stop stop, state education officials said.

Gerson got out of his car, banged on the school bus door and, when he was let on, began shouting: "Where is the mother*****r who threw that snow ball? That little b****h," as many students, the bus driver and bus aide watched, according to state officials.

Gerson shoved an 11-year-old female student out of the way and approached the boy accused of throwing the snowball, identified as C.A., the board said.

"Gerson then grabbed C.A. by the neck and arm, pulled him out of his seat and forced C.A. to the floor of the bus," according to the report.

"At the time, Gerson was shouting at C.A. such statements as: 'Are you f***ing crazy?”, “Why the f*** did you hit my car?'"

He then struck C.A. on the head several times while holding him on the floor of the bus, according to the board.

The Board sent Gerson two Order to Show Causes -- which are opportunities for him to explain why his certificates should not be revoked -- but he did not file a response to either. He was also offered an opportunity to defend himself in front of the Board, but did not answer.

The incident led Gerson to resign from his position and the district dropped the legal case.

The Board revoked his teaching certifications last month. The certifications were:

Teacher of Elementary School in Grades K-8 Certificate of Eligibility

Teacher of Elementary School in Grades K-8 certificate

