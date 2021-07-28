Paterson Ex-Con Headed To Federal Prison For Selling Revolvers, Pistols, Rifles, Ammo

An ex-con from Paterson who'd already done time on a gun conviction is bound for federal prison -- this time for selling 16 weapons.

Rather than face trial, Floyd “HK” Henry, 36, took a deal from the government, pleading guilty via videoconference with a federal judge in Newark to gun selling, as well as being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and ammo.

Henry sold two semi-automatic rifles, three revolvers and 11 semi-automatic pistols – as well as over 100 rounds of ammunition -- when ATF agents arrested him in September 2019, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

He’d bought or obtained the firearms and ammo in other states, transported them to New Jersey, and sold them to a single buyer in Passaic County, she said.

Honig credited special agents of the ATF, the Passaic County Sherriff’s Office, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey State Police for their work on the case.

The ATF’s National Tracing Center (NTC) played a key role in the investigation, she added.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher D. Amore of her Government Fraud Unit in Newark.

U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden scheduled sentencing for Nov. 23.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.