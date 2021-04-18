Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
News

Paramus Police Officer OK, Driver Hospitalized In Multi-Vehicle Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Paramus Road and West Century Road in Paramus.
Paramus Road and West Century Road in Paramus. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A driver was hospitalized with a minor injury following a multi-vehicle crash involving a Paramus police cruiser Sunday afternoon.

The officer was responding to an emergency call when the crash occurred at the busy intersection of Paramus and West Century roads around 3:30 p.m.

The cruiser and a Toyota Camry were both severely damaged and had to be towed.

A Nissan Altima sustained lesser damage.

At the scene.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Paramus police and EMS responded, along with Belfi's Towing.

PHOTOS, STORY: Boyd A. Loving

