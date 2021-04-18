Paramus Police Officer OK, Driver Hospitalized In Multi-Vehicle Crash

A driver was hospitalized with a minor injury following a multi-vehicle crash involving a Paramus police cruiser Sunday afternoon.
The officer was responding to an emergency call when the crash occurred at the busy intersection of Paramus and West Century roads around 3:30 p.m.
The cruiser and a Toyota Camry were both severely damaged and had to be towed.
A Nissan Altima sustained lesser damage.
Paramus police and EMS responded, along with Belfi's Towing.
PHOTOS, STORY: Boyd A. Loving
