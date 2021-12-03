Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Authorities ID Woman, 25, Gunned Down In Paterson
News

Paramus Man Promised If He Beat Cancer He'd Make Spectacular Christmas Display -- He Did Both

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
John Russo and Toni Alessio Paladino and their Paramus display.
John Russo and Toni Alessio Paladino and their Paramus display. Photo Credit: John Russo/Toni Alessio Paladino

John Russo's promise to his girlfriend in 2014 was that if he beat throat cancer, he'd learn how to deck his house out in Christmas lights.

Well, let's just say that Russo's Paramus home has been shining bright ever since. He calls it Lights on Lozier.

This year, Russo partnered with the Paramus Police Department, and placed a dropbox outside of his Lozier Court home to support the department's annual holiday toy drive.

"I think it's a cool idea that the Russos are bringing Christmas to their neighborhood and that they want to enhance not only their neighbor's holiday, but help support our toy drive by collecting toys for the less fortunate," said Paramus Police Det. Lt. Jimmy Teehan.

"We're excited that John wants to support our program in a new and exciting way."

Russo loved decorating in 2015 alongside girlfriend Toni Alessio Paladino so much that he decided to keep it going every year.

The house is programmed to computerized music. There are 15 songs and it's about a 40 minute show, Russo explained. He has three or flour inflatables, but he likes to keep his display about the lights, and pixels.

It costs him about $200 extra a month on his electric bill. But he says it's totally worth it.

Russo's favorite part? "Hearing kids screaming outside," he said.

Lights on Lozier: 181 Lozier Court from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.