Paramus Man Promised If He Beat Cancer He'd Make Spectacular Christmas Display -- He Did Both

John Russo's promise to his girlfriend in 2014 was that if he beat throat cancer, he'd learn how to deck his house out in Christmas lights.

Well, let's just say that Russo's Paramus home has been shining bright ever since. He calls it Lights on Lozier.

This year, Russo partnered with the Paramus Police Department, and placed a dropbox outside of his Lozier Court home to support the department's annual holiday toy drive.

"I think it's a cool idea that the Russos are bringing Christmas to their neighborhood and that they want to enhance not only their neighbor's holiday, but help support our toy drive by collecting toys for the less fortunate," said Paramus Police Det. Lt. Jimmy Teehan.

"We're excited that John wants to support our program in a new and exciting way."

Russo loved decorating in 2015 alongside girlfriend Toni Alessio Paladino so much that he decided to keep it going every year.

The house is programmed to computerized music. There are 15 songs and it's about a 40 minute show, Russo explained. He has three or flour inflatables, but he likes to keep his display about the lights, and pixels.

It costs him about $200 extra a month on his electric bill. But he says it's totally worth it.

Russo's favorite part? "Hearing kids screaming outside," he said.

Lights on Lozier: 181 Lozier Court from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays.

