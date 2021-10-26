Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Teaneck PD: Teen Bergenfield Driver In Wrong-Way Crash Had Loaded Gun, Large Mag, Hollow Points
News

PA Prisoner Escaped Near NY/NJ Border On Way To Out Of State Funeral, Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Jason Charles Lajoie
Jason Charles Lajoie Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

A Pennsylvania prisoner escaped near the New Jersey/New York border on his way to a funeral out of state has escaped police custody and is wanted by US Marshals.

The United States Marshals Service is seeking Jason Charles Lajoie, 45, who was furloughed to attend a funeral in Rhode Island.

He escaped from the transport vehicle off Interstate 84 near the New Jersey/New York border on Sunday around 10 p.m., according to a release by US Marshals on Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

Lajoie's previous addresses include Archbald and Scranton in Lackawanna County.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a black dress shirt, and a black Harley Davidson hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Lajoie is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.