Overnight Fire Severely Damages Norwood Home

Flames blew through the roof of a Norwood home near the Rockland County border.

Firefighters battled extreme cold and slippery conditions to douse the upper-floor bedroom blaze, which broke out on Broadway just off Piermont Road around 2 a.m. Sunday.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Closter, Demarest, Northvale and Old Tappan.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.