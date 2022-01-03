Out-Of-State Driver Stopped On Route 17 For Bogus Plates, Tinted Windows Was Armed: Paramus PD

Tinted windows, bogus plates, no registration or insurance -- one of the only things that could've made a Paramus police traffic stop worse for an out-of-state driver was having drugs or a gun in the car.

Turns out he had both, they said.

Officer Cesar Hurtado was on patrol on westbound Route 4 shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, when he spotted the 2004 Toyota Camry with "extremely blacked out" windows, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

A quick computer check showed the license plates belonging to a Chevy Impala, Ehrenberg said.

Backed up by Officer Matthew Orefice, Hurtado stopped the sedan on southbound Route 17.

The driver, Milton Watts, 38, of Bessemer, Alabama, was unable to produce a registration or insurance card for the vehicle, the chief said.

Hurtado spotted a handgun holster on the front driver side floor, prompting a search that turned up a loaded 9mm Glock 19 under the seat, as well as a large-capacity magazine, Ehrenberg said. Police also found a stolen credit card and a small amount of meth, he said.

Watts -- who had a previous felony conviction -- remained held Tuesday, March 1, in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court, records show.

He's charged with illegal weapons, ammo and drug offenses.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.