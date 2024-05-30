Overcast 59°

Walmart Cutting Hundreds Of Positions From North Jersey Office

Layoffs are ahead for more than 200 of Walmart's North Jersey employees.

A New Jersey WARN notice says the company will begin the cuts to 237 positions at its corporate office in Hoboken on Aug. 14, with more to come on Nov. 1, and Jan. 31, 2025.

According to the Wall Street Journal, employees may work remotely but are being asked to spend the majority of their times in the offices. 

Employees in other U.S. cities are also facing layoffs, and are being asked to relocate to central hubs, the outlet said.

Daily Voice has reached out to Walmart for additional information.

