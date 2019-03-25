NJ Senate Approves Bill Giving Terminally Ill Right To Doctor-Assisted Suicide

A bill that would give terminally ill patients the right to end their lives through medical assistance is on its way to Gov. Phil Murphy's desk.

The Assembly voted 41-33 to pass (A1504), the “Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act" on Monday.

The vote came on the same day that authorities in Morris County announced that a Parsippany man admitted assisting his wife's suicide.

If signed by Murphy, New Jersey would become the eighth state in the U.S. that would allow doctors to write lethal prescriptions to terminally ill patients.

“Allowing terminally ill and dying residents the dignity to make end-of-life decisions according to their own consciences is the right thing to do," Murphy said.

"I look forward to signing this legislation into law.”

