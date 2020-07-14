NJ Roof Worker Who Fell 30 Feet To His Death Had Heartbreaking Final Facebook Posts

A roof worker fell 30 feet to his death while on a warehouse roof in Bridgewater, authorities said.

Frank Bartholomew, 34, was working at Brook Warehouse on Van Veghten Drive when he fell onto the warehouse floor, around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Bridgewater Police Lt. Thomas Rice said.

First responders began lifesaving measures when they arrived. Bartholomew, of Pennsylvania, was transported Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in New Brunswick, where he later died of his injuries, Rice said.

Bartholomew had repeatedly posted messages on Facebook saying how much he loved his wife and stepson in the days before his death.

