NJ Police Chief Accused Of Discriminating Against Gay, Foreign Officers In 2 Lawsuits: Report

A pair of patrol officers from Central Jersey are suing their police chief on allegations of discriminatory behavior over their sexual orientation and ethnicity — in violation of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, NJ Advance Media reports.

Piscataway Police Chief Thomas Mosier has been accused of mocking one officer's Romanian accent and creating a bogus paper trail to fire him, and subjecting an openly-gay female lieutenant to "mistreatment" causing embarrassment, the suits detail.

The lawsuits were filed by Officer Alan Barboiu and Lt. Constance Crea on Jan. 6 and March 10, respectively.

with the Piscataway Police Department for 33 years, faces jury trials and monetary damages for alleged bias by sexual orientation and ethnicity.

Township spokesman Gene Wilk said Mosier's job performance has been outstanding but said that all accusations are taken seriously. The matter was referred to Middlesex County for an internal affairs investigation.

