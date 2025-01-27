NJ Lottery Player Wins $150K On Powerball Ticket

A Powerball ticket good for $150,000 was sold in New Jersey.

The winning ticket was initially only good for $50,000 but because it was purchased with the Power Play option it tripled in value.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Jan. 26, drawing were: 04, 11, 38, 49, and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 16. The Power Play was 3X.

The ticket was sold at Krauszer’s, 127 Halsey St., Newark.

The Double Play drawing is an additional drawing for players who opted-in to the Double Play feature on their tickets. The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, Jan. 26, drawing were: 10, 27, 40, 43, and 45. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 25.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $104 million for the Saturday, Jan. 29, drawing.

