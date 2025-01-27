Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: PD: Out-Of-State DWI Motorist Arrested On Route 46 With Gun, Pot, Open Booze In Car
News

NJ Lottery Player Wins $150K On Powerball Ticket

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Krauszer's in Newark
Krauszer's in Newark Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Powerball ticket good for $150,000 was sold in New Jersey.

The winning ticket was initially only good for $50,000 but because it was purchased with the Power Play option it tripled in value.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Jan. 26, drawing were: 04, 11, 38, 49, and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 16. The Power Play was 3X. 

The ticket was sold at Krauszer’s, 127 Halsey St., Newark.

The Double Play drawing is an additional drawing for players who opted-in to the Double Play feature on their tickets. The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, Jan. 26, drawing were: 10, 27, 40, 43, and 45. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 25.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $104 million for the Saturday, Jan. 29, drawing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.