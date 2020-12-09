Murphy Signs Bills That Will Reduce Wait Time In MVC Lines For Some NJ Residents

A pair of bills signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy this will save the state's senior residents time in line at Motor Vehicle Commission agencies.

One bill -- both signed Thursday -- gives new state residents 120 days (as opposed to 60) to get New Jersey licenses and get their registrations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The other allows agencies to use old photos of drivers age 65 and older more than eight years. The latter also applies to those with certain medical conditions who cannot wear face masks.

Designated senior hours at the agencies are forthcoming.

“This legislation will reduce wait times and allow our vulnerable populations to have the access they need to obtain critical services,” Murphy said.

“The temporary, but necessary closure of our MVC facilities earlier this year has resulted in an undeniable burden on many residents.”

New Jersey's MVC agencies opened in early July after four months of being closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Most are still catching up on backlogged work, leaving thousands of drivers no choice but to wait in line for hours -- even days.

1. I know they're trying but the poor service at the #NJMVC should not be normalized. Here was the line ahead of us at 6:30AM this Wed morning at #BakersBasin (Mercer County).#njdmv @njdotcom pic.twitter.com/nBUJw9IVBg — Keith Moulton (@moultonk) September 9, 2020

My 77 yo dad waited 6 hrs to title a car at Hazlet. Arrived at 4:45am No food. No drink. Called at noon. Hands started shaking. Employee “didn’t like” his $ on title docs. He did it IN FRONT OF HER. Sent home with afadavit to get notarized and return. Really? @njmvc_fails — Jennifer Herrick (@sjmherrick) August 19, 2020

