Murphy Orders Parks Closed, Waives Testing For Students

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy closed all parks and waived school testing -- with schools closed indefinitely -- in a series of executive orders signed Tuesday.

UPDATE: A previous version of this story incorrectly said schools were closed for the rest of the year.

The four orders extended the public health emergency declared on March 9, shut all state and county parks, extended deadlines for school boards operating in an April timeframe and waived assessments.

The 13,000 current high school students will not have to submit portfolio appeal or complete mandated exams in order to graduate this year, the governor said.

More than 4,400 coronavirus cases were reported as of Tuesday in New Jersey, including 1,232 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

