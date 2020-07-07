Movie Theater Giants Sue NJ Over 'Unconstitutional' Coronavirus Closures

New Jersey is facing a lawsuit from three of the biggest movie theater companies in the U.S. over "unconstitutional" closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AMC, Regal and Cinemark filed the suit against Gov. Phil Murphy and the state Monday, seeking a temporary restraining order from a federal judge that would allow theaters to reopen immediately, the New York Post reports.

Theaters have been closed since mid-March, when Murphy ordered statewide businesses closed. Murphy and NJ Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli's spokespeople say they don't comment on pending litigation.

The suit maintains that theaters and churches are "similarly situated" -- if not less of a risk -- from a public health perspective, The Post says. The lawsuit, however, does acknowledge the serious public health risk posed by the virus.

The lawsuit is helmed by the National Association of Theatre Owners of New Jersey.

