Meet The 2 NJ Men Competing On Michelle Young's Season Of 'The Bachelorette'

More eligible bachelors from New Jersey's will be joining Bachelor Nation.

ABC franchise "The Bachelorette" on Monday morning revealed the 35 contestants competing on 28-year-old Michelle Young's season.

The two from New Jersey are Olumide Onajide, 28, of Woodland Park, and Eric Tai, 25, of Bridgewater, NJ.

Surprise! Get an early look at the men who may be on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette! Leave a 🌹 for who would get your first impression rose 😍 Posted by The Bachelorette on Monday, July 26, 2021

Onajide played basketball for Rutgers and works as a field systems analyst at OTG Management while Tai graduated UNC Chapel Hill in 2018, and works in private equity.

Young a former basketball player herself, made it to hometown dates and competed on Matt James' season of "The Bachelor."

Meanwhile, Edison native Greg Grippo has made it to current "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston's final four.

Grippo stole Thurston's heart early on when he gifted her a pasta necklace made by his niece.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.