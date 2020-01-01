Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: 'Inseparable' Couple Dies In Butler New Year's Eve Blaze
News

Meet First New Jersey Babies Of 2020

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Baby Esther was born as the clock struck midnight at Jersey City Medical Center.
Baby Esther was born as the clock struck midnight at Jersey City Medical Center. Photo Credit: Jersey City Medical Center

While some were out celebrating the new year, others were going into labor.

The first baby born in New Jersey this decade was at Jersey City Medical Center.

Baby Esther was born right when the clock struck midnight to father Anuiry Restituyo and mother  Emelys Contreras. She was 6 pounds, 11 ounces and 19 inches.

Ezekiel Eli Sepulveda was born at 12:13 a.m., at Hackensack University Medical Center, to parents Claret and Jorge Sepulveda.

Ezekiel Eli Sepulveda, courtesy of HUMC

Hackensack University Medical Center

Baby Georgia was the first of 2020 to be born at Englewood Hospital.

Delivered at 2:58 a.m., Georgia shares the same birthday as mom, Kara Ferris, who lives in Jersey City with her husband, Patrick Ferris.

Baby Georgia was the first of 2020 born at Englewood Medical Center. She shares the same birthday as her mom, Kara Ferris. Photo courtesy of Englewood Hospital

Englewood Hospital

Passaic County's first baby -- Quispe -- was born at 7 pounds and 13 ounces at 1:47 a.m., at St. Mary's General Hospital.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.