Mark Musella Sworn In As Bergen County Prosecutor

Bergen County has a new chief of law enforcement.

Meet Mark Musella, who was sworn in Monday as Bergen County's new prosecutor.

Musella got his start as a law clerk for Judge Ralph A. Polito. He worked as an assistant prosecutor from September 1988 to June 1994, eventually serving as assistant chief of the trial and grand jury sections.

During his tenure, he prosecuted 50 jury trials, and handled hundreds of pleas, sentences, bails and motions. He also presented cases to the grand jury.

Since 1994, Musella has worked as an attorney in criminal and civil litigation and has served as municipal prosecutor in Hasbrouck Heights, as well as the public defender for 12 Bergen County towns.

A Bergen Catholic graduate (Class of 1980), Musella earned his bachelor's degree from Fordham University (Class of 1984) and his law degree from the Delaware Law School Widener University in 1987.

A life-long Bergen County resident, Musella lives in Wood-Ridge with his family and remains active as a community volunteer.

Dennis Calo, who has served as Acting Prosecutor since January 2018, was sworn in as first assistant prosecutor. Chief Robert Anzilotti, who had served as acting chief of detectives, was also sworn in as chief of detectives.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.