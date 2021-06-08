Marine From NJ Dies During Grueling 'Crucible' Training

A Marine recruit from South Jersey died during the "Crucible" training event at the boot camp in South Carolina.

Dalton Beals, 18, of Pennsville in Salem County, died Friday and was set to graduate on June 18.

The Crucible is the final test during marine training and is a 54-hour exercise, the Marine Corps website says. The recruits are allowed a limited amount of food and sleep and the final stage is a 9-mile hike.

Pennsville High School Community: The flags at the Pennsville High School Memorial and Stadium Complex will be flown at...

More than $20,900 had been raised for Dalton's family on a GoFundMe page as of Tuesday.

Beals was part of Echo Company, platoon 2040, and graduated from Pennsville Memorial High School in 2020.

He will be referred to as a Marine.

