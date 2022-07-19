MANE EVENT: Armed Times Square Robber Chased Down By NYPD Horse

A horse walks into Times Square.... and chases down a man accused of robbing a street vendor, NYPD body cam footage shows.

The bandit likely didn't realize he'd stirrup that kind of trouble after using a broken piece of glass to threaten a vendor who caught him swiping seven pairs of sunglasses, city police said.

Now Ignacio Lewis, 34, is saddled with criminal charges.

Lewis's tale of whoa began soon after he ignored a mounted officer's orders to put his hands against the wall, an NYPD Twitter post shows.

In the video, Lewis takes one look at the horse, slowly turns and then bolts down West 40th Street.

The neigh sayer and his rider meet the challenge with unbridled enthusiasm.

Significant horsepower keeps the officer on Lewis's tail long enough for his colleagues in blue to collar him.

Lewis was ordered held pending an initial court appearance on robbery, menacing and illegal weapons charges.

The steed, meanwhile, racked up kudos in an unofficial gallop poll.

“All of your NYPD officers are involved in crime reduction, even the four-legged ones,” city police tweeted.

“Saturday evening, a male robbed a sunglass vendor in Times Square, but a @NYPDSpecialops Mounted officer was hot on his trail. With assistance from nearby officers an arrest was quickly made.”

