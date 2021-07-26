Contact Us
Man Struck By Train In Garfield

NJ Transit Photo Credit: Toni Rose Marino (FILE PHOTO)

A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a train in Garfield over the weekend, authorities said.

The 8:17 p.m. Bergen County Line 1883 train from Hoboken to Waldwick struck Nassir K. Essery, 21, of Garfield in the area of Eberhard and Outwater lanes near the Plauderville station at 8:50 p.m., NJ Transit reported.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

No injuries were reported to any of the 60 people aboard the train and there was no disruption to service as customers took following trains.

NJ Transit police were trying to determine what the victim was doing on the tracks at the time.

