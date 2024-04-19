Break IN, Rinse, Repeat: Recidivist With 30-Year Sheet Busted For Burglaries In 4 Bergen Towns

Mark C. Todd, most recently of Hasbrouck Heights, just turned 50 amid what has been a three-decade-long string of burglaries, thefts and police pursuits in nearly a dozen Bergen County towns.

It got to the point that detectives from Maywood, Carlstadt and Hasbrouck Heights all went together to arrest the ex-con at his home last Friday morning, April 12.

He was charged with break-ins in Maywood, Carlstadt, Elmwood Park and Fair Lawn.

Tood has remained held in the Bergen County Jail this past week based on the likelihood that he’ll be returned to prison.

He spent a little over two years behind bars after a series of burglaries ended with a crash on Route 17 in Ramsey during a high-speed Mahwah police pursuit in April 2020. The time was split between the Bergen County Jail and Southwoods State Prison in Bridgeton, records show.

Todd again ended up on law enforcement radar amid a recent multi-town string of burglaries that began this past January.

Police in Maywood retrieved security footage following break-ins at the Columbia Bakery Factory and Hana Pink Pro Nails Salon, both on Essex Street, on April 8, Detective Sgt. William Phayre said.

It wasn’t difficult to identify Todd, who fled with roughly $400 cash from each business after forcing his way in through the rear, the sergeant said.

For decades, police throughout Bergen County had arrested Todd for the type of crimes that didn't keep -- or even put -- him in jail pending trial.

His rap sheet bears charges in the hundreds, mostly for burglaries and thefts, in Rochelle Park, Maywood, Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights, Garfield, Teaneck and elsewhere.

Most times Todd was promptly released, only to go out and do it again.

New Jersey's 2017 bail reform act played a recent part. So did COVID, which prompted authorities to jail only the most violent offenders.

Then came the Mahwah pursuit and crash four years ago this month – which, combined with eight burglaries he admitted to, kept Todd behind bars until May 2022.

He's currently charged with eight counts of burglary, four of theft, six counts of criminal mischief, as well as possession of burglary tools, out of four towns.

Prosecutors will likely look to secure a plea deal with mandatory prison time. Todd will likely have little choice but to accept it.

